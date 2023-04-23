Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after buying an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after buying an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. 4,927,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

