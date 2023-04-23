Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.0% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $100.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.