Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 186,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.35. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

