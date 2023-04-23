Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.22 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

