Polygon (MATIC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $415.40 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Polygon has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003644 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and approximately $415.40 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,219,469,069 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

