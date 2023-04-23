Polygon (MATIC) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $9.14 billion and $375.37 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,219,469,069 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

