Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 368 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $800.73 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $784.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. SVB Securities raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

