Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 94,765 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FDX opened at $230.44 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

