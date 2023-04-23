Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

