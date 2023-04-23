PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 2,439,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,836. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.