Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 3.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV opened at $152.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

