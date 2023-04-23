Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.69 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00018318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $92.67 million and $6.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00028656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,732.53 or 1.00046168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.99950558 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $3,164,805.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

