QUASA Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $180.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,572.39 or 1.00009797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120049 USD and is down -33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

