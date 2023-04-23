QUASA (QUA) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $313.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00028714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018862 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,599.93 or 1.00039298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00120049 USD and is down -33.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

