R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 1,755,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,565. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

