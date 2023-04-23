Raydium (RAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.97 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Raydium has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and $1.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,925,458 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

