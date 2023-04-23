Red Wave Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

