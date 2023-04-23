Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $201,607,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

