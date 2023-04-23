Reviewing Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPY – Get Rating) and ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) are both professional, scientific, and technical services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Technip Energies and ENGlobal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal $40.19 million 0.31 -$18.51 million ($0.52) -0.60

Technip Energies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENGlobal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.4% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Technip Energies and ENGlobal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technip Energies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENGlobal has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,674.19%. Given ENGlobal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENGlobal is more favorable than Technip Energies.

Profitability

This table compares Technip Energies and ENGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technip Energies N/A N/A N/A ENGlobal -46.07% -92.80% -50.23%

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S. military across the globe. The Commercial segment relates to renewables, automation, and oil, gas, and petrochemical groups. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

