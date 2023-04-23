Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $10.30 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00018746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

