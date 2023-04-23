Rublix Price Down 12.4% This Week (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $39,475.40 and $81.24 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, "Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation."

