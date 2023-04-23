SelfKey (KEY) Hits Market Cap of $36.43 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfKey token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $36.43 million and $5.16 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based identity management platform that allows users to create and manage their digital identities in a secure and self-sovereign manner. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses a native utility token called KEY to enable various features and services within the ecosystem. Users can create their own digital identities using SelfKey’s identity wallet and use them to securely and easily access various online services and platforms. The KEY token is used to pay for services within the SelfKey ecosystem, such as identity verification and document attestation. SelfKey aims to provide a secure and decentralized solution for managing digital identities, empowering users to take control of their personal data and privacy. The use of blockchain technology and a native utility token enables secure and self-sovereign control over digital identities, while incentivizing network participants to perform important tasks.”

