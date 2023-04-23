Shentu Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $68.03 million and $2.51 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,888,471 coins. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

