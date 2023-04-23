Smith Salley & Associates Buys 151 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

