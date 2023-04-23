Smith Salley & Associates Sells 364 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

