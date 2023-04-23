Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

