Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Position Boosted by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $33,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stericycle by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 358,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,424. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.