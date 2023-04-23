STP Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. STP has a market cap of $95.20 million and $4.16 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STP has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,501.80 or 1.00041601 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05087931 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,157,565.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

