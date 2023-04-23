Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Streakk (STKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Streakk has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $1.25 billion and $507,976.16 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $124.55 or 0.00453893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 123.59840581 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $579,308.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

