Streamr Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $27.33 million and $1.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0356 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.