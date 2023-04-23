Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

