Tenset Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002291 BTC on exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $111.46 million and approximately $62,647.24 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,414,958 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

