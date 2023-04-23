Terra (LUNA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.09 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004463 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $317.94 million and approximately $56.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004370 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001534 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 258,412,533 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

