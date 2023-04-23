Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $31,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 78.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

