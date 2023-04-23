The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

