The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

