The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 206,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 127,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

