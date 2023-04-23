THORChain (RUNE) One Day Volume Reaches $21.71 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004990 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $468.47 million and $21.71 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,041,842 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,629,610 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

