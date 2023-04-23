Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 22.4% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $54,661.50 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00584762 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $18,558.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

