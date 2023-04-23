Tradition Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,449 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.78.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

