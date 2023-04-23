U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.