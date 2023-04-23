U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.