U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

