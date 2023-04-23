U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,039 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

