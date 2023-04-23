U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 37,022 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 37,022 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

