U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 58,146 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 102.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.