U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.38.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.