U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 42,203 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,203 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in GSK by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

