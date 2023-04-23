Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,080. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.34. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

