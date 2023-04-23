Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

